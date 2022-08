Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten was crowned this year's Women's Tour De France champion last night.

The 39 year old Movistar rider grabbed the lead on Saturday before taking a resounding victory in the the eighth and final stage to La Planche des Belles Filles.

Van Vleuten adds the victory to her 3 victories in the Giro d'Italia and her time trail gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.