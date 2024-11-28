Van Nistelrooy To Be The New Leicester City Manager

Leicester City have made an offer to Ruud Van Nistelrooy for him to become their new manager.

The Dutchman is expected to accept the role, with him likely to be in charge of the game against Brentford on Saturday.

Leicester are two points clear of the Premier League's relegation places and sacked Steve Cooper on Sunday.

Meanwhile,

Former England international Frank Lampard has been confirmed as the new manager of Championship side Coventry.

He joins with the club 17th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone, and replaces Mark Robins on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Lampard - who enjoyed an illustrious playing career - has also had spells in charge of Chelsea, Everton and Der