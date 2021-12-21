Advertisement
van Barneveld sets up meeting of former champions at World Championship

Dec 21, 2021 08:12 By radiokerrysport
van Barneveld sets up meeting of former champions at World Championship
A shot of some darts in a board.
Raymond van Barneveld set up a second round meeting of former champions at the World Darts Championship last night.

The five-time former world champion breezed past Lourence Ilagan, and will play 2018 winner Rob Cross in round-2.

Steve Lennon will discover his third round opponent at Alexandra Palace this afternoon.

Mervyn King goes up against fellow Englishman Ryan Joyce for the right to face the Carlow native.

Dave Chisnall - a semi-finalist twelve months ago - plays Belgium’s Mike de Decker.

While 2019 runner-up Michael Smith takes on Ron Meulenkamp.

