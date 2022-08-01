Advertisement
Sport

Valentia Regatta cancelled

Aug 1, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrysport
Valentia Regatta cancelled Valentia Regatta cancelled
Share this article

Valentia Regatta, due to take place today, has been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions and small craft warning.

It will instead take place this coming Saturday.

Draw for buoys at 11 and schedule to follow.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus