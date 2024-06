Oleksandr Usyk's time as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will be short lived - as he's giving up his IBF belt.

The Ukrainian beat Tyson Fury last month and also holds the WBC, WBO and WBA titles.

But he's contracted for a rematch, so can't face IBF mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois - who's likely to face Anthony Joshua for the honour at Wembley.

Usyk has this message for them.