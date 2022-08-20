Advertisement
Sport

Usyk puts world titles on the line tonight against Joshua

Aug 20, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Usyk puts world titles on the line tonight against Joshua Usyk puts world titles on the line tonight against Joshua
Share this article

Oleksandr Usyk puts his three world titles on the line in Saudi Arabia tonight.

The Ukrainian faces the man he beat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September for the WBA, WBO and IBF belts - Anthony Joshua.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus