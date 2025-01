The USA have won the United Cup team tennis tournament in Sydney, after claiming an unassailable 2-nil lead over Poland.

Coco Gauff beat former world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets, before Taylor Fritz came through a tight match with Hubert Hurkacz.

It's the second time in three years that the Americans have lifted the trophy.

The mixed-team competition is one of the warm-ups for the Australian Open, which starts a week today.