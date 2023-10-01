USA face uphill task to retain Ryder Cup

The USA face an uphill task if they're to retain the Ryder Cup this afternoon.

They trail Europe 10 and a half points to 5 and a half as both teams gear up for the final day singles session.

The action gets underway with world number 3 Jon Rahm against world number 1 Scottie Scheffler at 10:35am.

Rory McIlroy will face Sam Burns just after 10 past 11 this morning while Shane Lowry takes on Jordan Speith just before 12:30pm.

Europe need 4 points from 12 matches to regain the trophy and keep it on this side of the Atlantic.