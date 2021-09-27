Advertisement
US romp to Ryder glory

Sep 27, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrynews
US romp to Ryder glory
A record 19 points to 9 win helped the USA regain the Ryder Cup last night.

A European comeback failed to materialise on the final day at Whistling Straits as the hosts secured the title.

Rory McIlroy claimed his first point of the week with a 3 and 2 win over Xander Schauffele in the singles.

There was defeat for Shane Lowry, however, who lost 4 and 2 to Patrick Cantlay.

It meant defeat for European captain Padraig Harrington.

Speaking afterwards, the Dubliner acknowledged that the Americans played the better golf

