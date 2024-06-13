Advertisement
US Open Tees Off Today

Jun 13, 2024 11:06 By radiokerrysport
US Open Tees Off Today
The third major of the year - the US Open - gets underway at Pinehurst today.

Tom McKibbin will be among the earliest starters, teeing off at quarter-to-midday, Irish time.

Seamus Power also has an early tee time, just before 12pm

The star-studded group of Rory McIlroy, world number-1 Scottie Scheffler, and Xander Schauffele go out around 6.15.

Half-an-hour later, Shane Lowry gets his week underway.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both in the field for the Meijer LPGA Classic, which begins today in Michigan.

