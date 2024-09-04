Advertisement
Sport

US Open Semi Finals Will Be Completed Tonight

Sep 4, 2024
US Open Semi Finals Will Be Completed Tonight
The semi-final line-up at the US Open will be completed tonight.

First up on Arthur Ashe, Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad-Maia takes on Karolina Muchova (pr: Karo-leena Muck-ovva).

Later in the evening, top seed Iga Swiatek (pr: Ee-gah Sh’vee-on-tek) plays sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

Jack Draper plays his first ever Grand Slam semi-final, taking on tenth seed Alex De Minaur.

And the final match of the night will see number-1 seed Jannik (pr: Yannik) Sinner play 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.

Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in Kerry
Several Kerry Fine Gael councillors considering putting names forward for general election selection convention
Commission of investigation into historical sexual abuse will likely investigate all schools
Judge jails Tralee man for “litany of most abhorrent criminal behaviour”
