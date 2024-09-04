US Open Semi Finals Will Be Completed Tonight

The semi-final line-up at the US Open will be completed tonight.

First up on Arthur Ashe, Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad-Maia takes on Karolina Muchova (pr: Karo-leena Muck-ovva).

Later in the evening, top seed Iga Swiatek (pr: Ee-gah Sh’vee-on-tek) plays sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

Jack Draper plays his first ever Grand Slam semi-final, taking on tenth seed Alex De Minaur.

And the final match of the night will see number-1 seed Jannik (pr: Yannik) Sinner play 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev.