The US Open quarter finals get underway in New York later.

First up, Coco Gauff's conqueror Emma Navarro faces Paola Badosa.

Later in the women's draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka goes up against Olympic gold medalist Qinwen Zheng.

Two Americans are in men's quarter-final action, with Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe playing Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov respectively.