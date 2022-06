Matt Fitzpatrick is celebrating a first major title.

The 27-year-old from Sheffield carded a final round of two-under-par 68 to win the US Open last night.

Fitzpatrick finished on six-under overall at Brookline - one shot better than Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris.

Advertisement

He says he's thrilled to finally make the breakthrough

Rory McIlroy ended on two-under-par and in a tie for fifth, while Seamus Power was one-over.