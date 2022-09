American Frances Tiafoe is into the semi finals of the men's singles at the US Open.

He beat Andrey Rublev in straight sets in New York.

Tiafoe will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner in the last four.

They are currently tied at 1 set apiece.

In the women's singles, Iga Swiatek beat Jessica Pegula in straight sets and will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi finals.