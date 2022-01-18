Advertisement
US Open champion advances in Australia

Jan 18, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Emma Raducanu needed three sets to beat former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the Australian Open first round.

She could play Simona Halep in the third round, with the Romanian beating Magdalena Frech in straight sets.

Raducanu was pleased with her first ever Australian Open win

Former finalist Petra Kvitova was beaten by world number 38, Sorana Cirstea.

Andy Murray won his first Australian Open match in five years, beating Georgian, Nikoloz Basilishvili in five.

Second seed, Daniil Medvedev will face Nick Kyrgios in round 2 following respective straight sets wins.

