Over on the PGA Tour, world number one Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Adam Schenk share the lead on 13 under par at the halfway stage of the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

And at the Gainbridge LPGA tournament in Florida, Leona Maguire has work to do to make the cut.

She is 1 over par, 10 shots behind leader Lydia Ko.

Advertisement

Stephanie Meadow is 3 over par.