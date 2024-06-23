US golf review

South Korea's Tom Kim holds a one shot lead going into the final day of golf's Travelers Championship.

He's 18-under-par, with world number one Scottie Scheffler tied for second alongside Akshay Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young became only the 12th player in PGA Tour history to go round in less than 60 shots.

South Korean golfer Amy Yang tops the leaderboard by two shots ahead of the final round of the Women's PGA Championship.

American Lauren Hartlage and Japan's Miyu Yamashita are the closest challengers on 5-under-par.

England's Charley Hull is six shots behind.