Advertisement
Sport

US golf review

Jun 23, 2024 09:05 By radiokerrysport
US golf review
Share this article

South Korea's Tom Kim holds a one shot lead going into the final day of golf's Travelers Championship.

He's 18-under-par, with world number one Scottie Scheffler tied for second alongside Akshay Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Cameron Young became only the 12th player in PGA Tour history to go round in less than 60 shots.

Advertisement

South Korean golfer Amy Yang tops the leaderboard by two shots ahead of the final round of the Women's PGA Championship.

American Lauren Hartlage and Japan's Miyu Yamashita are the closest challengers on 5-under-par.

England's Charley Hull is six shots behind.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Feile glory for Cillard
Advertisement
Kerry FC sides play this afternoon
Wins for Ballyduff and Crotta
Advertisement

Recommended

Wins for Ballyduff and Crotta
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry FC sides play this afternoon
Feile glory for Cillard
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus