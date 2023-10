Ulster have joined Connacht in second place in the URC table as they kept up their unbeaten start to the season.

Dan McFarland's men held on to beat the Bulls 26-19 at the Kingspan Stadium

Munster are also unbeaten so far but needed a late Thomas Ahern try to rescue a 13 all draw with Benetton.

That means Munster have picked up 7 points from their opening 2 games and sit 5th in the table.