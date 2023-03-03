Advertisement
Sport

URC team announcements

Mar 3, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrypodcast
URC team announcements URC team announcements
Share this article

Ciaran Frawley and Jason Jenkins return for Leinster as they take on Edinburgh in the URC this weekend.

Frawley features for the first time since October's win over Muster while Jenkins starts after coming off the bench in the victory over the Dragons.

Connacht have made two changes to their side for tomorrow night's visit to the Dragons.

Advertisement

Cian Prendergast and Paul Boyle come into the backrow while Kieran Marmion hasn't been included in the matchday squad.

Elsewhere Rob Herring returns to captain Ulster in their clash against Cardiff on Saturday evening.

On the field tonight, RG Snyman  is on the Munster bench for their URC game against Scarlets at Musgrave Park.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 7.35.

At the same time, Glasgow could climb into the top three with victory at home to bottom side Zebre.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus