URC team announcements

Ciaran Frawley and Jason Jenkins return for Leinster as they take on Edinburgh in the URC this weekend.

Frawley features for the first time since October's win over Muster while Jenkins starts after coming off the bench in the victory over the Dragons.

Connacht have made two changes to their side for tomorrow night's visit to the Dragons.

Advertisement

Cian Prendergast and Paul Boyle come into the backrow while Kieran Marmion hasn't been included in the matchday squad.

Elsewhere Rob Herring returns to captain Ulster in their clash against Cardiff on Saturday evening.

On the field tonight, RG Snyman is on the Munster bench for their URC game against Scarlets at Musgrave Park.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 7.35.

At the same time, Glasgow could climb into the top three with victory at home to bottom side Zebre.