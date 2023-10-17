Advertisement
Sport

URC finishing spots to determine Champions Cup qualification

Oct 17, 2023 13:00 By radiokerrysport
The top eight teams in this season's U-R-C will qualify for the Champions Cup.

The format change has been confirmed ahead of the opening weekend.

The teams outside the top-eight go into the Challenge Cup.

