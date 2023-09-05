Update expected today on John Egan scan

An update is expected today on the scan which John Egan underwent yesterday.

The Sheffield United defender picked up a knock playing in their Premier League draw with Everton at the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not want to be without the 30-year-old Cork native for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Ireland take on France in Paris on Thursday ahead of the Dutch visiting Dublin on Sunday.

Kenny's side were unlucky to lose 1-0 to France in Dublin earlier this year.

Centre-back Nathan Collins feels the Boys in Green are getting closer and closer to a big result