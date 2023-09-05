Advertisement
Sport

Update expected today on John Egan scan

Sep 5, 2023 07:30 By radiokerrysport
Update expected today on John Egan scan Update expected today on John Egan scan
Share this article

An update is expected today on the scan which John Egan underwent yesterday.

The Sheffield United defender picked up a knock playing in their Premier League draw with Everton at the weekend.

The Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will not want to be without the 30-year-old Cork native for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Advertisement

Ireland take on France in Paris on Thursday ahead of the Dutch visiting Dublin on Sunday.

Kenny's side were unlucky to lose 1-0 to France in Dublin earlier this year.

Centre-back Nathan Collins feels the Boys in Green are getting closer and closer to a big result

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus