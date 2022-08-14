Unwanted record for new United manager; Chelsea and Spurs clash today

Erik ten Hag has become the first Manchester United manager to lose each of his first two games in charge in 101 years.

They were thrashed 4-nil at Brentford after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their Premier League opener.

Today Chelsea and Tottenham aim to make it two wins out of two when they meet at Stamford Bridge.

Kick off in London is at 4:30.

Before that, top flight action returns to the City Ground for the first time in two decades as Nottingham Forest take on West Ham United.

That one kicks off at 2.

There are two games in the Championship this afternoon.

First up at 2pm, Middlesbrough clash with Sheffield United while an hour later, West Brom and Blackburn meet at Ewood Park.

Celtic are looking to make it three wins from three at the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops are away to Kilmarnock today with the game underway from 12pm.

Later, Hearts face Dundee United at 3pm.