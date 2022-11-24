Unlucky Canada Lose Out To Unconvincing Belgium

Belgium were forced to eke out a 1-nil win over an impressive Canada in their opening Group F game at the World Cup.

Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game a minute before half-time in Al-Rayyan.

Canada also saw an early penalty from Alphonso Davies saved.

Next up for the Belgians is a date with Morocco in Doha on Sunday, while Canada will face Croatia next.

Kevin de Bruyne was named man of the match, but he didn't feel he deserved it.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is happy to take the three points and move on.

