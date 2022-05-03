Advertisement
United win final home match; huge game tonight in race for Premier League

May 3, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Ralf Rangnick's final home game as Manchester United's interim boss ended in a 3-nil Premier League victory over Brentford last night.

The result leaves United in sixth wtih two games to play.

Erik ten Hag takes over as manager at the end of the season - and Rangnick says it's likely there will be big changes to the squad in the summer

There's a huge game in the race for Premier League football this evening.

Second plays third in the Championship, with Bournemouth playing host to Nottingham Forest.

Fulham clinched the title last night following a 7-nil hammering of Luton.

