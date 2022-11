Manchester United will clash with Barcelona in the Europa League.

The two giants were drawn together in the knockout round play-offs of UEFA's second tier competition.

There are a number of interesting ties in that round with Ajax meeting Bundesliga high-flyers Union Berlin and Sevilla taking on P-S-V.

Advertisement

The two-legged ties take place on the 16th and 23rd of February with the winners advancing to the round of 16.