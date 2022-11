Manchester United say they've begun taking "appropriate steps" following Cristiano Ronaldo's interview which strongly criticises the club.

But they've not gone into detail - and there will be no further comment before the "process reaches its conclusion".

Ronaldo told talkTV he feels he's been "betrayed" by United and said he has no respect for boss Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement

His former team-mate Gary Neville thinks he'll be sacked.