The new United Rugby Championship gets underway this evening, with two Irish provinces in action.

Mack Hansen will make his Connacht debut on the wing with Connacht away to Cardiff.

While Sam Carter captains Ulster for the visit of Glasgow Warriors to Kingspan Stadium.

Advertisement

Both of those games kick-off at 7.35.

Meanwhile, Munster and Leinster will both name their sides today for their respective opening games with the Sharks and the Bulls.