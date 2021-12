The United Rugby Championship fixtures involving Irish and South African teams in early January have been postponed.

They'll now take place at the end of February, with Leinster hosting the Lions and Connacht welcoming the Stormers to Galway.

Munster's matches in South Africa have also been rescheduled, after they were postponed in late November.

The games against the Bulls and the Lions are now pencilled in for mid-March.