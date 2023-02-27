United manager promises his team "will not stop" in their pursuit of trophies

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has promised supporters his team "will not stop" in their pursuit of trophies.

The club's supporters are celebrating their first trophy win in six years - after winning the League Cup yesterday.

In an open letter to fans, the Dutch coach states that there'll be "no complacency" following their triumph over Newcastle at Wembley.

United's most successful ever manager, Alex Ferguson was full of praise for ten Hag speaking to Sky Sports News

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann has been named as the new head coach of South Korea.

He'll take over in the role from March and has agreed a deal until 2026.

The ex-Tottenham forward won the World Cup as a player for his country and took them to the semi-finals as manager in 2006.

Paulo Bento was previously in charge of South Korea and guided the country to the last 16 of the World Cup last year.

Swansea City play host to Rotherham United looking for the win that they will require to remain in the top half of the English Championship table.

The home side are 12th, while Rotherham are down in 20th, five points above the relegation zone.

Kick off is at 8pm.