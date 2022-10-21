United manager confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as a sub

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

The United boss described Wednesday's 2-0 win over Spurs as the best team performance since he took over but the post-match reaction was dominated by Ronaldo's early exit from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo went down the tunnel before full-time and has since been left out of squad for tomorrow's trip to Chelsea.

Ten Hag says it's important for the players to set certain standards