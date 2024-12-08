United lose to Forest

Manchester United remain down in 13th place in the Premier League after losing 3-2 to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Forest are up to fifth, just two points behind champions Manchester City, who drew 2-all with Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have the chance to close the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table later.

The Gunners are away to in form Fulham in one of three games that kick off at 2pm.

Elsewhere, Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking for his second win as Leicester City boss as his side welcome Brighton to the King Power Stadium.

Meanwhile Bournemouth make the trip to Ipswich Town, also a 2pm kick off.

The late game this evening sees London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea face off.

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 4:30pm

Manchester City missed the chance to go back to second in the league table after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace.