United examining if they can sack Ronaldo

Nov 15, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United are understood to be examining if they can sack Cristiano Ronaldo following the striker's explosive interview with TALK TV.

The Portuguese told Piers Morgan that he didn't respect manager Erik Ten Hag and he added that he believed the owners - the Glazer family - don't care about the club.

Ronaldo has now travelled to Qatar to play at the World Cup with Portugal.

The 37 year old is under contract at Old Trafford until next summer, but has surely played his last game for the club.

