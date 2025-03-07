United draw, Spurs lose, Rangers win

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says his "anxious" team needs to be more ruthless in front of goal.

They were held to a 1-all draw by Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Tottenham will have to come from behind in their last-16 tie, after losing the first leg to A-Z Alkmaar 1-nil.

Rangers took a big step towards the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win at Fenerbahce.

Chelsea will take a slender lead into the second leg of their Conference League last-16 tie with Copenhagen.

They won 2-1 in the Danish capital last night.

Reece James opened the scoring, with Enzo Fernandez also on target for the Londoners.