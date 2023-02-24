Advertisement
Sport

United defeat substandard Barcelona in the Europa League

Feb 24, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
United defeat substandard Barcelona in the Europa League United defeat substandard Barcelona in the Europa League
Share this article

Manchester United are into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Second half goals from Fred and Antony saw them come back from a goal down to beat Barcelona 2-1 on the night at Old Trafford and 4-3 on aggregate.

The draw is at midday today - United can't face Arsenal at this stage, but they could draw the likes of Real Betis, Feyenoord or Fenerbahce (pr: Fenner-bah-chay).

Advertisement

Arsenal could meet Union Berlin, Juventus or Jose Mourinho's Roma.

United boss Erik Ten Hag feels his players have great mometum.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus