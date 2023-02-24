United defeat substandard Barcelona in the Europa League

Manchester United are into the last 16 of the Europa League.

Second half goals from Fred and Antony saw them come back from a goal down to beat Barcelona 2-1 on the night at Old Trafford and 4-3 on aggregate.

The draw is at midday today - United can't face Arsenal at this stage, but they could draw the likes of Real Betis, Feyenoord or Fenerbahce (pr: Fenner-bah-chay).

Arsenal could meet Union Berlin, Juventus or Jose Mourinho's Roma.

United boss Erik Ten Hag feels his players have great mometum.