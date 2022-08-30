United confirm they reach a deal to sign Antony

Manchester United have confirmed they’ve reached a deal with Ajax to sign Brazilian winger Antony.

It’s believed the deal to bring the 22-year old to Old Trafford will reach 100-million euro.

Antony’s move is still subject to personal terms being agreed and international clearance.

Republic of Ireland under-21 winger Armstrong Oko-Flex has left West Ham for Swansea on loan.

The Dubliner only made his senior Hammers debut in their recent Conference League playoff with Viborg.

Oko-Flex will link up with fellow Ireland players Michael Obafemi and Ryan Manning at the Liberty Stadium.