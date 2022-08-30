Advertisement
Sport

United confirm they reach a deal to sign Antony

Aug 30, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrysport
United confirm they reach a deal to sign Antony United confirm they reach a deal to sign Antony
Share this article

Manchester United have confirmed they’ve reached a deal with Ajax to sign Brazilian winger Antony.

It’s believed the deal to bring the 22-year old to Old Trafford will reach 100-million euro.

Antony’s move is still subject to personal terms being agreed and international clearance.

Advertisement

====

Republic of Ireland under-21 winger Armstrong Oko-Flex has left West Ham for Swansea on loan.

The Dubliner only made his senior Hammers debut in their recent Conference League playoff with Viborg.

Advertisement

Oko-Flex will link up with fellow Ireland players Michael Obafemi and Ryan Manning at the Liberty Stadium.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus