United confirm Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have officially announced Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager this afternoon.

The club have reached a full agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow with the German to take over from caretaker boss Michael Carrick until the end of the season.

It's expected Carrick will be on the sidelines for the Red Devils' meeting with Arsenal on Thursday unless Rangnick's work permit application is processed in time.

Rangnick will assume a two year consultancy role with the club from next summer.