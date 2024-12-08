United against Liverpool at noon in WSL

((Man U v Liv starts 1200, Man C v Lei and Tot v Eve 1300, WHU v C Pal 1430, others 1400))

Chelsea have a five point lead at the top of the Women's Super League ahead of this afternoon's game with Brighton.

If they don't register a ninth consecutive top-flight victory, nearest challengers Manchester City will hope to narrow the gap in their match against Leicester.

The action gets underway at mid-day when rivals Manchester United and Liverpool go head-to-head.

Fourth placed Arsenal host Aston Villa, bottom team Crystal Palace go to West Ham and Tottenham meet Everton.