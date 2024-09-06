Advertisement
Sport

Under-21s resume Euro qualifying campaign this evening

Sep 6, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrynews
Under-21s resume Euro qualifying campaign this evening
The Republic of Ireland under-21s resume their European Championship qualifying campaign this evening.

Jim Crawford’s side are in Istanbul to play Turkey - kick off is at 5.45 Irish time.

