The Republic of Ireland under 21s have played out a 1-all draw with Israel in the first leg of their European Championship play-off at Tallaght Stadium.

Idan Gorno netted the lead goal for the visitors shortly before half-time.

But an Evan Ferguson header after the break brought the hosts level, before Israel were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Stav Lemkin.

The second leg takes place in Tel Aviv next Tuesday.