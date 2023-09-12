Under-21s bid to build on win over Turkey

The Republic of Ireland under-21s return to Turner's Cross this evening for another European Championship qualifier.

After Friday's dramatic win over Turkey, they'll hope for a far more straightforward evening against San Marino.

Sinclair Armstrong is back in the squad, after making his senior debut on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Kick-off in Cork is at 7.30.

Elsewhere in the group, early leaders Latvia are away to Norway, and Turkey play Italy.

At senior level, Scotland are seeking a first home win over England since 1985 tonight.

Advertisement

The sides meet in a friendly at Hampden Park from 7.45.

And after Sunday's sacking of Hansi Flick, Rudi Voller is in temporary charge of Germany for their friendly with France in Dortmund.