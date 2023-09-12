Advertisement
Sport

Under-21s bid to build on win over Turkey

Sep 12, 2023 10:22 By radiokerrysport
Under-21s bid to build on win over Turkey
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland under-21s return to Turner's Cross this evening for another European Championship qualifier.

After Friday's dramatic win over Turkey, they'll hope for a far more straightforward evening against San Marino.

Sinclair Armstrong is back in the squad, after making his senior debut on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Kick-off in Cork is at 7.30.

Elsewhere in the group, early leaders Latvia are away to Norway, and Turkey play Italy.

At senior level, Scotland are seeking a first home win over England since 1985 tonight.

Advertisement

The sides meet in a friendly at Hampden Park from 7.45.

And after Sunday's sacking of Hansi Flick, Rudi Voller is in temporary charge of Germany for their friendly with France in Dortmund.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Advertisement
Longford "extremely confident" alleged incident in Kerry game "did not occur"
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Longford "extremely confident" alleged incident in Kerry game "did not occur"
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Pogba could be facing four year ban
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus