Ulster's O'Toole to miss start of Six Nations

Ulster's Tom O'Toole will miss the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign after being hit with a six-match ban.

The prop was red carded in Ulster's clash with Munster before Christmas for a dangerous clearout on Alex Nankivell.

It means O'Toole will be suspended for Ireland's opening two matches in the Six Nations against England and Scotland, as well as Ulster's upcoming Champions Cup fixtures against Leicester and the Exeter Chiefs and the URC meeting with Zebre.

The ban has been backdated to include Ulster's win over Connacht on December 28th.