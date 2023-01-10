Ulster's Marty Moore requires surgery on torn anterior cruciate ligament

The bad news keeps coming for Ulster, with Marty Moore requiring surgery on a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Robert Baloucoune and Sean Reffell have also been ruled out of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to La Rochelle with respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

Meanwhile, Matty Rea suffered a foot injury while playing for Ulster ‘A’ last weekend.

Ulster will be in action on the same day as Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy.

Their trip to the Cell C Sharks was postponed due to illness in October, but has been rearranged for Durban on Saturday, February 25th.

Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss at least the start of England's Six Nations campaign after suffering an ankle injury.

The Exeter hooker may need surgery after being hurt during the second-half of Saturday's Premiership victory over Northampton

England could also begin the competition without Owen Farrell, who faces a disciplinary panel this evening.