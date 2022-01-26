Ulster without Cooney and McCloskey this weekend

Ulster look set to be without John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey for Friday's United Rugby Championship date with Scarlets.
Cooney is recovering from a calf strain, while McCloskey is out with a hamstring injury.
