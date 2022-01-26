Advertisement
Ulster without Cooney and McCloskey this weekend

Jan 26, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Ulster without Cooney and McCloskey this weekend
Ulster look set to be without John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey for Friday's United Rugby Championship date with Scarlets.

Cooney is recovering from a calf strain, while McCloskey is out with a hamstring injury.

