Ulster through to last 16; Munster play today

Ulster are through to the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Dan Mc Farland's charges saw off Sale 22-11 in a winner takes all clash in Belfast.

In the Challenge Cup Connacht were defeated by Newcastle by 35-21.

Advertisement

There's more action in the Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon with Munster away to Toulouse from 15:15.

Munster player Jean Kleyn

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast

Advertisement

Also in Pool B, Montpellier host London Irish from 1pm.

At 5:30pm it's Edinburgh v Saracens in Pool A.