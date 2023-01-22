Advertisement
Sport

Ulster through to last 16; Munster play today

Jan 22, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Ulster through to last 16; Munster play today
Ulster are through to the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Dan Mc Farland's charges saw off Sale 22-11 in a winner takes all clash in Belfast.

In the Challenge Cup Connacht were defeated by Newcastle by 35-21.

There's more action in the Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon with Munster away to Toulouse from 15:15.

Munster player Jean Kleyn

Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast

Also in Pool B, Montpellier host London Irish from 1pm.

At 5:30pm it's Edinburgh v Saracens in Pool A.

