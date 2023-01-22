Ulster through to last 16; Munster play today

Ulster are through to the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.
Dan Mc Farland's charges saw off Sale 22-11 in a winner takes all clash in Belfast.
In the Challenge Cup Connacht were defeated by Newcastle by 35-21.
Advertisement
There's more action in the Heineken Champions Cup this afternoon with Munster away to Toulouse from 15:15.
Munster player Jean Kleyn
Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast
Advertisement
Also in Pool B, Montpellier host London Irish from 1pm.
At 5:30pm it's Edinburgh v Saracens in Pool A.