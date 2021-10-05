Advertisement
Ulster opposition to league-based All-Ireland Football Championship

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrysport
Ulster opposition to league-based All-Ireland Football Championship
Ulster GAA provincial secretary and CEO Brian McAvoy says he's opposed to a league-based All-Ireland Football Championship.

A majority of inter-county players are understood to support Proposal B at the upcoming Special Congress, which would see the Championship played on a league basis if adopted by delegates.

Proposal A would see the Championship structured around four eight-team groups loosely on a provincial basis and either option would require 60 per cent backing at the Congress.

McAvoy feels there's "significant weaknesses" with both proposals

