Robert Baloucoune scored a pair of tries as Ulster moved to the top of the United Rugby Championship last night.

Dan McFarland’s side ran in seven tries in all, in a 48-points to 12 win at home to Cardiff.

Conversely, Connacht conceded eight tries in a chastening 56-8 loss away to Edinburgh.

Leinster can return to the top of the table this lunchtime as they play Benetton in Italy.

And there’s a 5.15 start at Thomond Park where Munster face the Dragons.