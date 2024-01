Ulster's hopes of reaching the Investec Champions Cup knockout stages are over.

Dan McFarland's side fell to a 47 points to 19 defeat away to Harlequins this afternoon.

Leinster, meanwhile, will have home advantage in the last 16.

Leo Cullen's men earned a bonus-point victory away to Leicester Tigers this afternoon - 27-10 the final score at Welford Road.