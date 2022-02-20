Ulster in action today; wins for Leinster and Connacht

Ulster face the Dragons at Rodney Parade in the United Rugby Championship today.
It's a 2pm start.
Last night Leinster beat the Ospreys 29-7 and Connacht won 29-23 away to the Scarlets.
