Ulster survived a Connacht fightback to beat the Westerners 20-points-to-19 in their inter-pro derby in the United Rugby Championship last night.

Andy Warwick and Nick Timoney both went over the line for Dan McFarland's side with John Cooney also scoring two penalties.

With the win Ulster go fourth in the table, just five points off leaders Leinster, with five wins from eight games.

Elsewhere, Glasgow beat Edinburgh 22-10.