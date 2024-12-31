Advertisement
Sport

Ulster GAA record surplus of just under 185-thousand euro

Dec 31, 2024 15:12 By radiokerrysport
Ulster GAA recorded a surplus of just under 185-thousand euro this year, according to the body's 2025 secretary's report.

The association has presented a much more positive financial picture from 2024, compared with the deficit of 59-thousand euro in 2023.

In the report released today, Ulster GAA also claim that the redevelopment of Casement Park will cost far less than the projected figures of over 480-million euro.

The body maintain that they, along with the GAA and the Antrim county board, are "absolutely aligned on the need to finish" the prolonged project.

